New Zealand's #1 TV drama Shortland Street airs weeknights at 7pm on TV2.
Legendary safe-cracker and criminal Ted West and his wife Rita are the central characters of this comedy/drama series that is a prequel to Outrageous Fortune. Series 3 will play on TV3 in 2017.
800 Words tells the story of George Turner, a man looking to make a new home for himself and his family, in the strangely beautiful town that is Weld, New Zealand. Series 2 is currently screening on Channel 7 in Australia and TVNZ One in New Zealand.
Series 3 of 800 Words is set to begin filming in February.
Posted 24th Jan in news
Sunday Star Times takes a look at the successful Trans-Tasman partnership that has produced hit series 800 Words.
Posted 23rd Jan in news
The Brokenwood Mysteries will return for a fourth series in 2017.
Posted 12th Dec in NEWS